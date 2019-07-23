Hiura (quadriceps) is starting at second base and batting seventh Tuesday against Cincinnati.

Hiura was scratched from Monday's lineup due to quad tightness, but he was able to make a pinch-hit appearance Monday night and has been given the green light to return Tuesday. The rookie second baseman has been red hot of late, slashing .486/.537/.865 with a home run and nine RBI over his last 10 games.

