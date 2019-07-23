Brewers' Keston Hiura: Returns to starting lineup
Hiura (quadriceps) is starting at second base and batting seventh Tuesday against Cincinnati.
Hiura was scratched from Monday's lineup due to quad tightness, but he was able to make a pinch-hit appearance Monday night and has been given the green light to return Tuesday. The rookie second baseman has been red hot of late, slashing .486/.537/.865 with a home run and nine RBI over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Makes pinch-hitting appearance•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Scratched with quad tightness•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Maintains hot bat in loss•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Big night in rout•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: On fire to open second half•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Pops eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal