Hiura is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Hiura had started each of the past six games at either first base or designated hitter, going 6-for-24 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI. With an .819 OPS on the campaign, Hiura has playing his way into more opportunities, though he's still likely behind Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen in the pecking order for work at first base and DH, respectively.