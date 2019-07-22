Brewers' Keston Hiura: Scratched with quad tightness
Hiura was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Reds due to left quadriceps tightness.
Hiura was named the National League player of the week earlier in the day, but he'll be held out Monday due to injury. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. Tyler Saladino draws the start at the keystone and will bat eight in Hiura's stead.
