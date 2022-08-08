Hiura went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

In his second start since getting called up from Nashville, Hiura launched a 422-foot home run to right field against Hunter Strickland to send the game to extra innings. Hiura has now hit a home run in both starts since his promotion. Despite a 43.5% strikeout rate, the first baseman has been effective when given the opportunity in the big leagues, sporting a 132 wRC+ in 45 games. He could be a difference maker if he can keep the strikeouts in check and starts more regularly.