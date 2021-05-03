Hiura was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Monday.
Hiura had lost out on regular playing time recently after he slashed .152/.247/.266 with a home run, five RBI and 32 strikeouts to begin the season. Daniel Vogelbach should see increased playing time at first base, while Billy McKinney could serve in a depth role. Hiura's removal from the major-league roster is part of a shuffle to make room for Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps), who were reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.