Hiura agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's Hiura's first year of arbitration eligibility, and he'll receive a nice raise from his pre-arbitration salary over the past few years. The 26-year-old had a .226/.316/.449 slash line with 14 home runs and a 41.7 percent strikeout rate in 80 games last season, and he's likely to open 2023 in a bench role.