Brewers' Keston Hiura: Sidelined following HBP on shoulder
Hiura has missed the past three games after getting hit on the shoulder by a pitch Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The top prospect is already limited to DH duty due to a lingering elbow problem, but the team doesn't seem to be overly concerned by this new issue. His shoulder reportedly just tightened up on him the last couple days. Hiura is expected to return to the lineup for High-A Carolina on Thursday night, though he'll likely be limited to acting as the DH for a bit longer.
