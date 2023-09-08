Hiura is currently sidelined at Triple-A Nashville due to right elbow discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This elbow discomfort has been bothering Hiura for a while, per McCalvy, and the 27-year-old has been sent for imaging scans as the Brewers try to sort out the exact nature of the issue. Hiura has yet to be given a look in the majors this season, and it might not happen at all now, but he boasts a .308/.395/.565 batting line with 23 home runs and 77 RBI through 85 games at the Triple-A level.