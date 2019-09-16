Hiura (hamstring) singled in a pinch-hit at-bat in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.

Hiura has not started a game since injuring his hamstring Aug. 30, but is seemingly on the verge of returning to the lineup after pinch hitting in each of the Brewers' last two games. The Brewers have been cautious with Hiura's recovery, but their goal was to get him back to 100 percent, so he could play every day once he is indeed back in the lineup -- barring any setbacks, of course.

