Hiura will be on the bench Tuesday against the Cubs.

Hiura's numbers took a nosedive last season following a very promising rookie campaign, and he hasn't done anything to suggest he's climbing out of his downward spiral so far this season. Through four games, he's gone 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts. Tuesday's benching doesn't seem to be anything other than a day off to clear his head, but if he continues to struggle this badly for several more games his role could certainly be under threat. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base in his absence.