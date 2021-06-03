Hiura is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Hiura had started at first base in six of the Brewers' last seven games, but that was largely a byproduct of Milwaukee facing a heavy schedule of left-handed starting pitchers. Even with the platoon advantage often being in his favor, Hiura hasn't been able to do much at the plate since returning from Triple-A Nashville on May 24. In his first week and a half back with the big club, Hiura has gone 1-for-23 with 13 strikeouts. He'll likely continue to fill a short-side platoon role with the lefty-hitting Daniel Vogelbach, who gets the nod at first base Thursday.