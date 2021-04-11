Hiura is not in the lineup Sunday at St. Louis.
Hiura went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer Saturday, his first of the season, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base and bat second Sunday for the Brewers.
