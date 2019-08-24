Hiura went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie continues to rake. Hiura is slashing .286/.360/.532 through 19 games in August, and in 64 big-league contests he has 15 home runs, eight steals, 38 RBI, 41 runs and a dynamite .958 OPS.