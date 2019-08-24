Brewers' Keston Hiura: Slugs 15th homer
Hiura went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
The rookie continues to rake. Hiura is slashing .286/.360/.532 through 19 games in August, and in 64 big-league contests he has 15 home runs, eight steals, 38 RBI, 41 runs and a dynamite .958 OPS.
More News
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Steals base in three-hit night•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Turns in first two-homer game•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Launches 10th homer•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Makes pinch-hitting appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...