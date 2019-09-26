Hiura went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Hiura took Tyler Mahle deep in the second inning to record his 19th home run of the season. He now has three home runs in 10 games since coming off the injured list Sept. 14, also recording at least one hit in eight of those contests. The 23-year-old continues to show plenty of promise at the plate, maintaining a .300/.365/.576 line while also chipping in nine steals across 80 games this season.