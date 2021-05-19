Hiura is 7-for-20 (.350) with five doubles, two RBI, a steal and a 2:8 BB:K through five games with Triple-A Nashville.

Hiura got some time to tend to personal matters after being sent down by the Brewers early this month, but he joined the team's Triple-A affiliate last week and has been playing regularly since. He is stacking up doubles and hitting far better than he did at the big-league level, but he is still striking out quite a bit, and the Brewers are likely hoping to see some improvement in that area before bringing him back to the big-league club.