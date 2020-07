Hiura (arm) is starting at second base and batting third in Wednesday's exhibition game against the White Sox.

The 23-year-old was scratched from an intrasquad game with right arm fatigue a week ago, but his presence in Wednesday's lineup indicates it won't impact his availability for Opening Day. Hiura's should remain near the top of the lineup for the Brewers after slashing .303/.368/.570 with 19 home runs and 23 doubles in 84 games as a rookie in 2019.