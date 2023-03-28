Hiura cleared waivers and was outrighted Tuesday to Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hiura was designated for assignment Monday, a few days after the Brewers informed him that he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. It's rather surprising that he didn't draw waiver-wire interest from other teams as a 26-year-old former top prospect, but that's how far his star has fallen. Hiura also couldn't elect free agency because this was his first career outright assignment. He'll remain part of the Brewers organization for now at a 2023 salary of $2.2 million.