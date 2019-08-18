Hiura went 3-for-7 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base Saturday in the Brewers' 15-14 win over the Nationals in 14 innings.

The rookie continued to shine at the dish and on the bases in the Brewers' thrilling win, but he made things more difficult on Milwaukee by committing a two-out throwing error in the bottom of the 14th. Fortunately for the Brewers, Junior Guerra was able to strike out pinch hitter Joe Ross to end the threat. Milwaukee will continue to live with Hiura's regular lapses in the field so long as he keeps bringing life to an offense that has been lacking in reliable second-half performers aside from reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich. Hiura owns a monstrous .344/.420/.664 batting line since the All-Star break.