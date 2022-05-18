Hiura went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over Atlanta.
Called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day when Willy Adames (ankle) landed on the injured list, Hiura got to play hero for the Brewers by launching a game-winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the 11th inning. Hiura had been on fire at Nashville, going 8-for-19 (.421) in five games with three home runs, and the 25-year-old was able to carry that momentum forward for at least one game with Milwaukee.