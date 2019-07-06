Hiura went 1-for-3 with a run, two stolen bases and two walks during a 7-6 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The 22-year-old only had one steal this season coming into Friday, and it came on May 24, so to see him swipe a pair Friday was surprising. Hiura has received quite a bit of playing time lately, though, playing in eight games since the Brewers recalled him on June 28. He is batting .269 with six home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs and three steals in 93 at-bats this season.