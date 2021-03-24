Hiura went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's exhibition game.

Hiura went three weeks without a homer after going yard in the Brewers' spring opener, but he left the park twice Tuesday, and both times to the opposite field. Contact was a major issue for Hiura last year, and that has remained the case this spring, as he has hit just .235 and has struck out 13 times in 34 at-bats. Hiura is set to play first base this season, but in leagues where he remains 2B-eligible, he does offer some of the most upside in the counting-stat categories among players you can slot in at that position.