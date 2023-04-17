Hiura went 6-for-24 (.250) with five home runs, eight RBI and a 2:7 BB:K over his last six games with Triple-A Nashville.

Hiura opened the season in the minors for the first time since 2019, and opposing pitchers have offered little resistance thus far. That's not surprising, as Hiura now owns a 1.005 OPS across 133 Triple-A games. The hot streak would seem to put him in the mix for a call-up, but the Brewers seem set at first base and the DH spot for the time being. A trade is a possibility, but Hiura went unclaimed after being designated for assignment in late March, so outside interest appears light. Hiura is bound to get another shot in the majors at some point; it's just uncertain when that will arrive.