Hiura went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Reds.

Hiura singled in a run during the Brewers' six-run sixth inning, and then went back-to-back with Christian Yelich an inning later. The second baseman raised his OPS more than 100 points with this one performance (from .658 to .764) after chipping in his second stolen base Saturday.