Brewers' Keston Hiura: Three homers thus far
Hiura hit his third home run of the exhibition season in Friday's spring game against the Giants.
Hiura has picked up right where he left off last season, going 6-for-16 (.375) with three homers, a double, and five RBI over seven games this spring. He has struck out just four times in 17 plate appearances, which -- albeit over a small sample size -- is a lower rate than the 30.7 percent of the time he was punched out in his first big-league campaign. Cutting the strikeouts will be key for Hiura moving forward, and if he is able to do so he could become an even more dangerous hitter than he already is.
