Brewers' Keston Hiura: Three RBI in victory
Hiura went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.
Hiura went through a dry spell from July 28 through Aug. 6, collecting just four hits and no RBI over that span, but he has been hot since, hitting .320/.393/.640 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 84 plate appearances over 18 games. Hiura has started all but one game in August, and has occupied a spot in the top four of the batting order in all but two of those games.
