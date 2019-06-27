The Brewers will promote Hiura from Triple-A San Antonio, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Hiura has earned his second stint with the big-league club this season, after he racked up a .281/.333/.531 line across 69 plate appearances in Milwaukee earlier in the campaign. To make room for him on the 25-man roster, the Brewers optioned Travis Shaw to Triple-A San Antonio, which should clear the path for regular playing time at second base for Hiura.

