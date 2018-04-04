Brewers' Keston Hiura: To DH often early this season
Hiura will DH a lot early in the season after experiencing minor elbow discomfort this spring, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He saw a heavy dose of second base starts this spring and dealt with minor elbow discomfort on some specific throws. The organization is understandably being extra cautious with their top hitting prospect, and given the fact he is highly unlikely to reach the majors until 2019, this should not affect his stock in dynasty leagues. Hiura is opening the season in the Carolina League.
