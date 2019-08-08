Hiura went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs Wednesday in the Brewers' 8-4 win over the Pirates.

Hiura had gone 4-for-32 at the dish over his prior nine games before busting out in a big way in the series finale in Pittsburgh, reaching base four times while posting a career-high three extra-base knocks. The rookie has more than lived up to his billing as a polished power/speed threat with 13 home runs and seven steals in 52 games, but he could still use further refinement in the field. He committed his 10th error after he was unable to corral a throw in the bottom of the fourth, preventing the Brewers from turning a potential inning-ending double play.