Hiura was informed Friday that he will not be on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

That might help explain why Hiura was scratched from the starting lineup for Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Milwaukee will look to trade the former top prospect over the next few days, per general manager Matt Arnold. If there are no takers, he'll be put on waivers. It sure sounds like the 26-year-old's time in the Brewers organization is about to come to an end.