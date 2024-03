Herget signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Feb. 22 and received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Herget posted a 5.18 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 24.1 innings with the Reds last season. The Brewers already have a plethora of talent in their big-league bullpen, so Herget will likely begin the new campaign in Triple-A Nashville.