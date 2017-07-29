Nieuwenhuis was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Nieuwenhuis just recently returned to action at Colorado Springs after taking time away to deal with some personal matters. He figures to see only sporadic opportunities while up, as the Brewers' starting outfield of Ryan Braun, Lewis Brinson and Domingo Santana is set, and Hernan Perez is the top reserve.

