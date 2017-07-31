Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.

The Brewers needed to clear room for recently acquired Jeremy Jeffress, and Nieuwenhuis was the chosen roster casualty. He cleared waivers earlier in the year, so the Brewers are hoping to pass him through once again and assign him to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he would continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.

