Nieuwenhuis was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Nieuwenhuis will serve as organizational outfield depth moving forward after being sent off from the 40-man roster Monday. He has only played 16 games with the Brewers this season, hitting just .115/.258/.269 in 26 big-league at-bats.

