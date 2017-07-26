Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Returns to action with Colorado Springs
Nieuwenhuis (personal) is 4-for-18 (.222) since returning from the temporarily inactive list on July 18.
Captain Kirk homered in his first game back from attending to personal matters, but his bat fell more silent since his big return. Nieuwenhuis still projects mostly as an organizational depth piece moving forward given that there are many other high-profile outfield prospects clamoring for playing time in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Placed on inactive list•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: DFA'd Friday•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Reaches base three times in spot start•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Pops homer after replacing Broxton•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Set to open as Brewers' fourth outfielder•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...