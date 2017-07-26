Nieuwenhuis (personal) is 4-for-18 (.222) since returning from the temporarily inactive list on July 18.

Captain Kirk homered in his first game back from attending to personal matters, but his bat fell more silent since his big return. Nieuwenhuis still projects mostly as an organizational depth piece moving forward given that there are many other high-profile outfield prospects clamoring for playing time in Milwaukee.

