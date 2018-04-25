Brewers' Kodi Medeiros: Faring well at Double-A level
Medeiros is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 19 innings over four outings with Double-A Biloxi this season.
The Brewers promoted Medeiros to Double-A to begin the season even though he was not great at the High-A level in 2017, and he has made the decision look good early on. He is walking too many hitters -- an ongoing issue -- but opposing hitters are batting just .145 against him and he has not served up a home run.
