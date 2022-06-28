The Brewers reinstated Wong (calf) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll start at second base and bat fifth in the series opener with the Rays.

Luis Urias had been serving as the primary replacement at second base while Wong was sidelined, but he'll likely start almost exclusively at third base moving forward now that the two-time Gold Glove Award winner is back from the IL. Wong, who had been on the shelf since June 7 with a strained right calf, is hitting .228 with five home runs and eight stolen bases across 209 plate appearances on the season.