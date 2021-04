Wong went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs in Sunday's victory over the Cubs.

Wong missed two weeks earlier this month with an oblique injury, but he has been sizzling since being activated from the injured list Friday, going 7-for-13 (.538) with four extra-base hits in the Brewers' three-game weekend series with the Cubs. With Wong not needing any time to get reacclimated, expect him to continue leading off regularly for the Brewers.