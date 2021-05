Wong went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, one run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Royals.

Wong recorded his fifth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. His production Wednesday was highlighted by two doubles -- he now has nine on the campaign -- and his third stolen base of the season. Wong has maintained a .274/.348/.402 line while also recording 16 runs scored across 132 plate appearances for the season.