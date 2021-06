Wong went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over Colorado.

Wong launched a two-run shot off Chi Chi Gonzalez in the second inning before knocking an RBI single in the fourth. The 30-year-old second baseman entered June on a 29-game homeless streak but already has three in just 18 at-bats this month. He owns a .797 OPS with 18 RBI and 18 extra-base hits through 189 plate appearances this season.