Manager Craig Counsell said following Saturday's win over the Rockies that the team is hopeful Wong's calf tightness is just the result of a cramp, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wong exited in the eighth inning after going 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base and run scored. The skipper said that Wong will be reassessed tomorrow and that the second baseman will most likely take a seat for the series finale. Wong has already landed on the injured list twice this season with oblique injuries, but he appears to have a strong chance of avoiding a third trip to the IL with the calf issue.