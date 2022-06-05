Wong went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Wong started the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot, and he added a game-tying two-run blast in the eighth. The second baseman hadn't homered since May 15, picking up just two doubles and a triple among 11 hits in 18 games since then prior to Sunday. He's up to a .229/.322/.391 slash line with five homers, 17 RBI, 26 runs scored, eight stolen bases, eight doubles and three triples through 51 contests. Wong continues to bat leadoff regularly versus right-handed pitchers, though he also sees a fair amount of playing time deeper down the lineup versus lefties.