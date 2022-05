Wong went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

The second baseman had a rough start to the season, but Wong has found his groove in the last couple weeks. Over his last 12 games, the 31-year-old is slashing .326/.415/.488 with one homer, five RBI, 11 runs and five of his six steals on the year.