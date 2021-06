Wong (oblique) is considered day-to-day after he left Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks in the third inning, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Wong's injury isn't serious, but the team is slightly concerned since it's in the same spot as his April injury that forced him to miss just under two weeks. The 30-year-old will be evaluated again Friday to further determine the severity of the issue.