Wong went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Twins.

Wong went through a 3-for-27 (.111) slump to close out the first half, but he has come out of the break hot, going 8-for-18 (.444) over five games. Wong owns a woeful .391 OPS against southpaws this season, but he has been handling righties, posting an .802 OPS against pitchers who throw with that hand.