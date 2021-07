Wong is "back to square one" after exiting Thursday's game against the Pirates with left calf tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wong returned Thursday from a four-game absence caused by calf tightness, but he was forced to exit in the third inning with the same injury. Manager Craig Counsell stated after the contest that the injured list is a possibility for Wong as a result. Jace Peterson would likely see the largest increase in playing time in Wong's absence.