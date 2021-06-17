Wong (oblique) will go through a full workout Thursday in hopes that he could be reinstated from the injured list Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Although Wong won't be available for Thursday's series opener in Colorado, manager Craig Counsell is optimistic that the second baseman could return if he feels good after his full workout. The 30-year-old has been on the injured list since June 4 but will likely reclaim his starting job at second base and hit near the top of the Brewers' lineup once he's officially activated.