Wong (oblique) is expected to return during the Brewers' next road trip, which begins June 17 in Colorado and runs through June 23 in Arizona, Ryan Herrera of MLB.com reports.

A return in Coors Field would certainly be welcomed by those who have Wong in leagues with mid-week substitutions or daily roster moves. He has been out since June 3 with a left oblique strain. Wong started hitting off a tee June 10.