Brewers' Kolten Wong: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2022
11:53 am ET
Wong isn't starting Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
Wong went 1-for-7 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over the last two games but will get a breather against left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday. Luis Urias is shifting to second base while Mike Brosseau starts at the hot corner.
