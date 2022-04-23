site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Kolten Wong: Departs with illness
Wong was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to a stomach illness, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
Wong went 0-for-1 before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the third inning. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so the 31-year-old should be back in the lineup within a day or two.
