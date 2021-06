Wong exited Saturday's game against the Rockies in the top of the eighth inning with left calf tightness, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. He went 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base and run scored before departing in a double switch.

It's not clear at this point how the issue arose for the second baseman. The Brewers will likely provide further update following the game, but Wong can be considered day-to-day for the time being.